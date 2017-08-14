METRO FM TV
Visit our special edition page covering the 16th edition of the annual METRO FM Music Awards
Visit our special edition page covering the 16th edition of the annual METRO FM Music Awards
Hosted in the world’s first billboard whisky bar, The Challengers Club is a space for shared opinions and perspectives of success. A selection of South Africa’s most brilliant minds are here to talk about the role that passion and purpose play in building our journeys of progress. Brought to you by Glenfiddich, the world’s most […]
Hosted in the world’s first billboard whisky bar, The Challengers Club is a space for shared opinions and perspectives of success. A selection of South Africa’s most brilliant minds are here to talk about the role that patience and commitment play in building our journeys of progress. Brought to you by Glenfiddich, the world’s most […]
Hosted in the world’s first billboard whisky bar, The Challengers Club is a space for shared opinions and perspectives of success. A selection of South Africa’s most brilliant minds are here to talk about the role that passion and purpose play in building our journeys of progress. Brought to you by Glenfiddich, the world’s most […]
Listen to the latest METRO FM Top 40 podcasts Content hosted by iono.fm
Nothemba Madumo chats to renowned guitarist John Scofield. Content hosted by iono.fm
Nothemba Madumo chats to pianist and vocalist, Kandace Springs about her life in music and exciting new projects that she’s working on. Content hosted by iono.fm
Nothemba Madumo chats to Thandeka Dladla and Steve De Souza from The Unity Band. The Unity Band is a a young vibrant collective formed at the UCT South African College of Music. The band is a collection of Jazz, Fusion, Hip Hop, African and World Music. Content hosted by iono.fm
Thomas and Pearl had Lunch With A Famous Face, it was actress, model and business woman the beautiful Omule Gela on #LTP Content hosted by iono.fm.
Have an unpaid bill that’s bugging you? Maybe it’s your car payment, credit card bill or dentist bill? Budget Insurance is here to help. They help you save money on your Insurance premiums, and now they’re also here to Blast Your Bills away in the Budget Bill Blaster Competition. Enter here and tell us which […]
New Tinkies Half & Half brings together vanilla & chocolate and vanilla & strawberry in the biggest mash-up of the year. Tinkies is bringing you the biggest MASH-UP of the year with NEW Tinkies Half & Half – a half vanilla, half chocolate or half vanilla, half strawberry flavoured sponge cake with a dreamy […]
Enter here or SMS ‘1life’ to 48 439 to enter and you could be winning your share of R100 000 thanks to 1Life – the life insurer that makes your life less complicated.Stay tuned to Metro FM ‘cos we could be calling you to change your life with Life Changing Lerato, who has lots of […]
Who else has delivered pizza to space, or to the top of Mt Kilimanjaro? With over 17,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries across the globe, Pizza Hut is pizza magic! At the heart of the most famous pizza brand in the world, their world-famous pan pizza is most often described by pizza fans as; […]